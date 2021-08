In this video I will talk about the recent scandal that hit Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and go over its recent earnings report. You can find the video below. In Q1 Alibaba reported revenue of $31.86 billion, a 34% year-over-year increase. Operating income was $4.7 billion, a big increase after last quarter, which was negative for the first time in years as a result of the antitrust probe in China. Annual active consumers across the Alibaba ecosystem reached 1.18 billion, including 912 million consumers in China. Cloud revenue was up 29% to $2.48 billion, though there has been a decline from one of the top customers. Alibaba's board also authorized a larger share repurchase program, going from $10 billion to $15 billion.