Decentralized commerce platform Boson Protocol has announced that it will launch 'Portal,' a virtual marketplace with both real-world and metaverse applicability. According to the company, this new platform will allow users to buy and sell both physical and metaverse products with a range of decentralized currencies. 'Portal' will include an event space, retail shops, installations, an arena, and a branded marketplace – ideally, all of which would be new ways for consumers and sellers to interact in a given metaverse. According to a press release issued by the company 'Portal' has ambitious aims of becoming a "virtual lifestyle, commerce, and cultural playground."