South Korea's most successful boyband, BTS, has reached another milestone after their second all-English song, "Butter," spent 10 weeks on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. "Butter" is at No. 9 position on this week's Pop Airplay chart, which ranks songs with the largest audience reach on mainstream pop stations across the United States. According to Forbes, only a few South Korean musicians have made it to the chart. But the most notable thing about "Butter" is the number of weeks it has stayed in the tally despite new songs popping up every week.