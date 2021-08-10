Aaron Franklin Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Bryan, Texas, U. S. Kids/Children Name: Vivian Franklin (daughter) Profession: Chef, Entrepreneur, Television personality. Aaron Franklin is a very renowned chef, author, and television personality from Bryan, Texas. He is said to be one of the best BBQ chefs, and he also owns a restaurant famous for his BBQ in Austin known as Franklin Barbecue. He has served his meals before various famous personalities including the former president Barack Obama who loved his food. His food is so popular that his restaurant in Austin has been marked as a landmark.