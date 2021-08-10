Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Kubernetes 1.22 Launched with 53 New Enhancements to Boost Cloud Computing Orchestration

By Sudipto Ghosh
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen-source container orchestration system Kubernetes 1.22 is now officially available in its stable version. Also referred to as K8s, Kubernetes is widely used to automate various processes associated with Computer application development, deployment and management. A large number of cloud computing platforms offer Kuberenetes as a service on top of their IaaS or PaaS bundles. The latest announcement involving Kubernetes 1.22 marks second stable release of 2021. The last was done in April when K8s 1.21 was announced.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Management#Computer#Orchestration#Kubernetes 1 22 Launched#Ga#Field Management#Kubernetes Api#Ephemeral Containers Api#Pods#Csiproxy#Development Environment#Mac Linux Administrator#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

Cloud stocks benefited during the pandemic as COVID-19 restrictions led to a greater need for cloud-based services. However, this also sent the price of many cloud stocks into the stratosphere as revenue growth surged across the industry. Nonetheless, not all cloud stocks trade at outlandish valuations, and investors looking for...
ComputersNeowin

Save 54% off a 1-Yr Subscription to Shells Personal Cloud Computer

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 54% off a 1-Yr Subscription to Shells Personal Cloud Computer. A Parallels alternative! Launch any virtual desktop and work on your projects on any device in less than 5 minutes. Whether...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Do you know Kubernetes? This training can open up all of your cloud-based learning.

For IT specialists or those who strive to be one someday, the pursuit of knowledge is eternal. And it’s not just because they have a thirst for the new and groundbreaking…though they usually do. It’s because at the pace of modern tech, to be slow and resistant to new tech and new ideas will inevitably put those snails on the fast track to a new line of work.
MarketsValueWalk

DigitalOcean (DOCN) – The Shopify of Cloud Computing

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) – The Shopify of Cloud Computing; $200 Price Target. DG Value Adds 36.4% YTD As Distressed Stocks Surge. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital is having a strong year. According to a copy of the hedge fund's letter to investors of its DG Value Partners Class C strategy, the fund is up 36.4% of the year to the end of June, after a performance of 12.8% in the second quarter. The Class C strategy is Read More.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Don't Buy That New PC—Get a Shells Personal Cloud Computer Instead

Cloud computing has been around for a while. You've heard of cloud storage services, cloud email, and online collaboration tools that rely on the cloud. But what if you could enjoy an actual desktop computing experience in the cloud?. A Shells Personal Cloud Computer can provide you with a virtual...
Technologymartechseries.com

Nichesoft Launches TanTrack Kiosk to Enhance Customer Experience

The new software will serve as a supplement to the primary TanTrack point of sale system, which manages the salon. Nichesoft, a software development company, is pleased to share the launch of its latest product, TanTrack Kiosk. This new technology, which is add-on hardware to the TanTrack platform, enables a tanning salon’s clients to check-in at the front desk without employee interaction.
Businessmartechseries.com

Ready Computing and TIBCO Partner to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience

Ready Computing today announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc. as a Registered Partner under the TIBCO Partner Program. TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Ready Computing offers products, solutions, and services, supporting TIBCO’s comprehensive software portfolio. The Registered Partner level is designated for organizations that have a strategic relationship with TIBCO, reflecting a high level of commitment to TIBCO’s mission of turning data into innovation by connecting everything, unifying data, and augmenting intelligence.
Computersitopstimes.com

The Kubernete$ blindfold: New CNCF survey illuminates overspending

If more of your budget has been going to Kubernetes-related cloud costs, well, at least you’re not alone. A newly released survey and the first of its kind from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is shedding new light on just how fast – and just how much – Kubernetes-related spend is increasing for the majority of organizations. The rush to cloud native architecture has been well-warranted to accelerate application development, but controlling costs is not coming easy.
Computerscpajournal.com

Cloud Computing

Many organizations are moving some or all of the technology operations to the cloud to reap the various benefits such a relationship can provide, such as flexibility, scalability, and affordability. But along with those benefits come certain risks, such as control and security, which organizations must also consider. To fully benefit from the opportunities cloud computing presents, organizations must adopt appropriate risk management strategies and delineate responsibilities clearly so that their relationship with the cloud remains a friendly one.
Collegessiliconbayounews.com

Delgado Dishes Out First Cloud Computing Degrees

Delgado, the oldest and largest community college in Louisiana, recently celebrated the first-ever graduates of the school’s cloud computing program. Kevin Freeman and David Setter have both graduated with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) in Cloud Computing degree. “The associate degree is designed to prepare students for entry-level positions...
Computersdevops.com

Open Your Ears and Get Ready to Listen: Cloud-Native Days with Kubernetes

If you think all the way back to primary and secondary school, you may remember hearing something like, “open your ears while your teacher is talking to you.” It’s true that someone tuned in to listening learns more than someone who doesn’t, but opening your ears is a lot more important than that. Open ears have the ability to open minds. And with the tech industry constantly changing it’s more important than ever to keep your ears—and your mind—open to change.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Why Service Mesh Architectures Are Kubernetes' New Traffic Cop

Although service mesh architectures only came on the scene four years ago with the release of Linkerd, the technology is increasingly being considered as essential for organizations deploying containers, especially in hybrid cloud environments. The current rise of service mesh architectures as part of container platforms is just another example...
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

Modernize your compute management experience with Compute Cloud Console

Get exclusive, first-look access to HPE’s solution for unifying compute operations from edge to cloud. Register now to try our secure, as-a-service management experience for your on-prem computing. Digital transformation is propelling every organization—large and small—forward faster than ever. But for IT teams it sometimes feels like a race with...
Educationvt.edu

Cloud-based computer labs available for Canvas courses

Many Virginia Tech courses rely on computer labs for in-class instruction or homework. Adding a cloud-based computer lab to a Canvas course provides students convenient access to a variety of software options with a consistent desktop experience for all users. When instructors choose a virtual desktop to be integrated with...
SoftwareInfoworld

Oracle launches Verrazzano container platform for Kubernetes

With the Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform, Oracle is offering a way to deploy and manage container-based applications in Kubernetes in multicloud and hybrid cloud environments. Introduced August 3, Verrazzano serves as a bridge between on-prem and cloud environments, Oracle said. It allows users to unify application lifecycle management across...
Cell Phonesverdictfoodservice.com

PizzaExpress deploys Qlik Cloud to boost efficiencies

UK-based restaurant group PizzaExpress has deployed Qlik Cloud to give its employees access to real-time data for improved decision-making, which could lead to annual savings. With access to real-time and accurate insights, employees are expected to make informed actions such as forecasting product demand and making accurate purchasing choices that minimise food wastage.
Softwaredevclass.com

Kubernetes 1.22 sheds beta ballast, takes steps towards rootless control plane

The team behind container orchestrator Kubernetes has finished version 1.22 of the CNCF flagship project. Highlights of the release include server-side apply and client credential plugins hitting general availability, as well as the addition of an initial rootless control plane implementation. Organisations wanting to upgrade to the new version should...

Comments / 0

Community Policy