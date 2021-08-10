Kubernetes 1.22 Launched with 53 New Enhancements to Boost Cloud Computing Orchestration
Open-source container orchestration system Kubernetes 1.22 is now officially available in its stable version. Also referred to as K8s, Kubernetes is widely used to automate various processes associated with Computer application development, deployment and management. A large number of cloud computing platforms offer Kuberenetes as a service on top of their IaaS or PaaS bundles. The latest announcement involving Kubernetes 1.22 marks second stable release of 2021. The last was done in April when K8s 1.21 was announced.aithority.com
