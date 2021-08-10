Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Suspected cathedral arsonist murders Catholic priest in France

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral on Monday murdered a Catholic priest. The attack immediately sparked a new row between the far right and the government over immigration less than a year ahead of presidential elections. Father Olivier Maire, 60, was killed in...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Nantes Cathedral#Murder#France#Rwandan#Saint Laurent Sur Sevre#French#La Roche Sur Yon#Interior#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Tunisia
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Historic hatred of Catholics ends in murder

David Sher’s ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Chervis Isom. Everyone who resides in or near the City of Birmingham is aware of our city’s brutal history relating to race relations between Blacks and Whites and the civil rights struggle by its Black residents against the Jim Crow laws.
ReligionBBC

Suspect in Nantes cathedral fire held over French priest's killing

A Rwandan man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Roman Catholic priest in western France. The body of Olivier Maire was found in the village of Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre in the Vendée area on Monday morning. The unnamed suspect, a failed asylum seeker housed by the priest, turned himself in...
ReligionNewsweek

Rwandan National Who Burned Down French Cathedral in 2020 Admits to Murdering Priest

A Rwandan national on Monday confessed to the murder of a Catholic priest in France's western region of Vendée, according to local media outlets. French authorities told reporters during a Monday news conference they did not believe the individual responsible for the death of 60-year-old Father Olivier Maire had terrorist motives and were investigating Maire's death as intentional homicide, BFM TV reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

100-year-old former concentration camp guard ‘to go on trial in Germany’

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard is set to stand trial in Germany, according to reports. The man is said to have worked at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin between 1942 to 1945. He is due to go on trial this autumn, according to a German Sunday newspaper. The district court of Neuruppin admitted the charges of accessory to murder in 3,500 cases.The defendant should be able to stand trial for two to two and a half hours a day, a court spokesperson told Welt am Sonntag.The 100-year-old has not been named for legal reasons. Around 200,000 people...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

100-year-old accused of once being a Nazi guard to stand trial in Germany

Prosecutors in Germany said on Monday that a 100-year-old man accused of being a Nazi concentration camp guard is fit to stand trial in October. The man, whose name has not been released, allegedly served as a guard at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, with prosecutors accusing him of being complicit in the murders of 3,518 prisoners between 1942 and 1945. He went through a medical assessment and it was determined that he is fit to spend two-and-a-half hours a day inside a courtroom for his trial.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Chechen man given life sentence for killing dissident in Austria

A Chechen man has been handed a life sentence in Austria after being convicted of murdering a Chechen dissident, a court spokesperson said. Mamikhan Umarov, 43, who was granted political asylum in Austria in 2005 and was known locally as Martin Beck, was found dead with gunshot wounds near Vienna on 4 July last year.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

France sees fifth weekend of protests against Macron Covid pass

More than 200,000 protesters marched across France on Saturday  against a health pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron to defeat Covid-19, even though the measure has already been applied. The interior ministry said a total of 214,845 people, including nearly 14,000 in Paris, took part in the nationwide protests, down by about 22,000 from last weekend, but still strong for the fifth straight weekend. Macron sees the health pass -- which makes vaccination essential to carry on with routine activities like sipping a coffee in a cafe or travelling on a train -- as the key to emerging from the pandemic and avoiding further lockdowns. But protesters -- an eclectic mix of far-right, yellow vest anti-inequality activists, anti-vaxxers and civil liberties campaigners -- say that the policy encroaches on the basic freedoms so prized by the French.
Public SafetyBBC

Channel migrants: French prosecutors investigate death

French prosecutors have begun a manslaughter investigation after a migrant died trying to cross the English Channel. The man, who is thought to be from Africa and was aged between 25 and 30, died in hospital in Calais after being winched from the sea on Thursday. He was one of...
Societykfgo.com

France’s Macron to boycott U.N. racism conference on concerns over anti-Semitism

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend this year’s United Nations’ conference aimed at tackling racism, citing concerns over anti-semitism, his office said on Friday. “Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the U.N. conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of...
ProtestsRebel Yell

Health passport | Resistance to decline in France

(Paris) Opponents of the health passport marched into many cities in France for the fifth Saturday in a row, a mobilization that a few days after generalization was reflected in most public places of a widely legal device. According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 214,845 people, including 13,900...
Healthhoustonianonline.com

Vaccination centers in France and memorial stones smeared with Nazi slogans, mustard and droppings | abroad

For the fourth time in two weeks, a monument to Simon Vell, one of France’s most famous politicians, was destroyed by unknown assailants. President Macron says there is “anti-Semitic” aggression. In recent weeks, vaccination and testing centers across the country have also been defaced with slogans and words such as “Nazis” and “collaborators.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy