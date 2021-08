Gray allowed two earned runs on three hits and three balls while striking out eight across five innings in the loss to Atlanta on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Despite not getting the win, Gray was able to fan eight. His only damage came on a two-run homer by Adam Duvall in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old carries a strong 11.6 K/9 in 86 innings. He has a 4.40 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP this season. His next start is scheduled for Sunday in Philadelphia.