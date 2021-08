Allard (2-10) allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Angels. Allard had allowed no fewer than four runs in each of his last five outings, including surrendering a combined 13 earned runs across his last seven innings. He avoided another disastrous outing, limiting the Angels to a solo home run as the primary damage against him. Even so, Allard was charged with the loss for his eighth consecutive outing. He now owns a 5.07 ERA with a 73:18 K:BB across 81.2 frames on the campaign.