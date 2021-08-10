Cancel
Economy

China Tower books gains on 5G expansion

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina Tower chairman Tong Jilu highlighted the impact of 5G on its top-line in H1, with the technology becoming a key growth driver for its traditional tower business as network deployments expanded rapidly across the country. In a statement, Tong explained it completed about 256,000 5G projects in H1, with...

