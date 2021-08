SPOILERS are ahead for The Kissing Booth 3. The Kissing Booth is closed for business as of this week with the release of the third film. Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 3 has soared to the top of the streaming service’s trending titles just as each of the films before it. The franchise starring Joey King has become a massive hit, but every story must end… unless? Well, let’s see what the 22-year-old star and executive producer thinks.