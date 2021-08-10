Lightspeed Announces Corporate Name Change to Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”), a communication software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,891,567 units consisting of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and series A warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to 2,891,567 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $4.15 per share and accompanying warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 433,734 shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 433,734 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about August 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.