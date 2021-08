ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an early RBI single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 to split an unusual doubleheader. Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs to help the Angels win the opener 6-3. The four-game series features the top two home run hitters in the majors, but Tuesday's twinbill didn’t produce any long balls from Shohei Ohtani or Guerrero. Toronto batted last and was the “home” team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout at the Blue Jays’ temporary home field early this season in Dunedin, Florida. In the regularly scheduled nightcap, the Angels were the home team.