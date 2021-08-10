Cancel
NinjaRMM Marketing Leader Recognized In First-Ever Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Marketing, Rachel Spatz, was selected as a channel leader working to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in technology. Today, NinjaRMM announced that Vice President of Global Marketing, Rachel Spatz, has been included among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide range of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions, and leadership.

Person
Vivek Sharma
