Heat Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Addison Counties. In New York, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Eastern Essex, Eastern Clinton, Northern Franklin and Northern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur between noon and 6 PM each day.