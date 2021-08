As employees split their time between office and off-site work, there’s a greater potential for company devices and data to fall into the wrong hands. Over the past few pieces of this mini-series on hybrid working, we’ve explored the potential cyber-risks posed by humans and their use of cloud and other services. But what about the key piece of technology that connects these two? Portable devices, such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and thumb drives, have always represented a major risk to corporate IT security. But during the pandemic these devices were mainly static.