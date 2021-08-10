Cancel
Electronics

Improved flow sensors for ventilators

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSFM3119 (pictured) is a digital flow meter, the successor to its SFM3100. Flows of air, oxygen and air-oxygen mixtures between -10 and 240 slm are measured, and output in 16bit format updated at 2kHz over two-wire I2C. The signal is internally linearised and temperature compensated. Measurement is by thermal element...

