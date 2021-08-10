Cancel
Stocks

Falcon Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company's U.S shares will commence trading at today's open August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol 'FGLDF'.

Vancouver, CA
