Falcon Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. LG Bedrock agrees to sell approximately 11.4 million common shares to the Company. HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco Holdings" or the "Company"), (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to repurchase for cancellation 11,398,024 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Share Repurchase Transaction") from LG Bedrock Holdings LP ("LGBedrock" or the "Selling Shareholder") at a price of $34.93 per common share (representing a discount of approximately 26% to the closing price of the Company's common shares on August 12, 2021), for gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of approximately $398 million. As a result of the Share Repurchase Transaction, the Selling Shareholder's ownership in the Company will be reduced from 19,052,235 common shares to 7,654,211 of the issued and outstanding common shares (representing a decrease from approximately 21.5% to approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares after giving effect to the Share Repurchase Transaction).