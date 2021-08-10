Cancel
First patient enrolled into a Phase III study with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain

By Grünenthal Group
Yuma Daily Sun
 5 days ago

The study AV001 aims to include the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) in the U.S. label. QUTENZA® is currently approved for use in adults in the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet.Post-surgical neuropathic pain is a debilitating complication of surgery that affects approximately 13% of all patients who undergo surgery, representing 3.3 million patients per year in the US.[1]

