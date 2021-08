There’s been countless times, this season and in ones prior, where I’ve said to myself, “Okay, it’s time to move on from Brett.” That, of course, has yet to happen. Every time I thought Gardner was no longer needed on any iteration of recent Yankee rosters, he reappears and ends up as one of team’s leaders in games played. I think the saying goes something like, “the best ability is availability” and while that is an overused cliché, it is a great descriptor of Brett Gardner’s tenure in New York, especially in the last five seasons.