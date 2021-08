Gray (4-6) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings, earning the win over the Pirates on Thursday. Gray fired four shutout innings before surrendering four runs in the fifth inning. He allowed five of his six hits all in that frame. However, he still received the run support needed to walk away with the win. The 31-year-old has struggled over his last four starts with a 8.53 ERA in 19 innings. On the season, his ERA has risen to 4.44 and his WHIP is up to 1.40. The righty offers high-strikeout potential with an 11.4 K/9 in 81 innings.