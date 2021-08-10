Red Cross still in "severe" nationwide blood shortage

We are currently in a severe nation wide blood shortage, according to the American Red Cross .

“We have a limited amount of blood supply on the shelves, ready to go to hospitals when they need it," said Steve Hansen, Northeast Wisconsin Executive Director. "And that is of great concern.“

The Red Cross needs to collect 14,000 units of blood daily to meet the demand. It’s always tough to recruit donors during the summer, said Hansen.

“People have a very busy lifestyle in the summer," he said. "And it sometimes more challenging for them to make appointments to donate blood, so that’s a natural thing.“

Amid a destructive wild fire and hurricane season, the Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the Disaster Action Team. The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. They are in need of people who are RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license.

“We need to be available 24/7, 365 [days]," said Hansen. "So anytime there’s an increase in the number of disasters that are happening, whether it be local or nationally, that can definitely strain our volunteers.“

And with COVID-19 cases climbing again, Hansen wants to reassure people that it's completely safe to give blood.

“It’s very safe to donate blood," he said. "As safe as it was a year and a half ago or two years ago."

You can sign up to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here is a list of upcoming opportunities to give blood:

Brown County

De Pere

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., De Pere High School, 1700 Chicago St

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mark Lutheran Church, St Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Dr.

Denmark

9/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave

Green Bay

8/8/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA East Side, 1740 S Huron Road

8/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/11/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bay Port High School, 2710 Lineville Rd

8/13/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

8/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/14/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/15/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/16/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Resurrection Church, 333 Hilltop Rd

8/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane

8/20/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

8/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/21/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/22/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 1840 W Mason St.

8/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/27/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

8/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA Green Bay, 235 N. Jefferson St.

8/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/29/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

8/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Green Bay Packers, Johnsonville Tailgate Village, 1265 Lombardi Avenue

8/31/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Bay Packers, Johnsonville Tailgate Village, 1265 Lombardi Avenue

8/31/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/3/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

9/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/5/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., YMCA Howard, 601 Cardinal Ln

9/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., BejaShriners Green Bay, 1950 Bond St.

9/10/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

9/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ashwaubenon Community Center, Ashwaubenon Community Center, 900 Anderson Dr

9/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

9/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Resch Expo Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

Greenleaf

9/7/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Morrison Town Hall, 3792 Park Road

New Franken

8/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Church, 5996 Cty Rd K

Suamico

9/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Suamico Fire Department, 1745 Riverside Dr.

Wrightstown

9/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Catholic Church, 437 Main Street

Calumet

Chilton

8/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Calumet County Courthouse, 206 Court St

New Holstein

8/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silvermoon Ln

Door

Fish Creek

8/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., YMCA Door County, 3866 Gibraltar Rd

Sturgeon Bay

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay, 108 W Maple St

8/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay, 108 W Maple St

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

8/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

Mount Calvary

8/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

8/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Green Lake

Green Lake

8/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 518 Water Street

Markesan

8/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 41 Saint Joseph St

Kewaunee

Kewaunee

8/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1000 Wisconsin Ave

Luxemburg

8/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church and School, N4118 Cty Rd AB

Manitowoc

Manitowoc

8/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Shoreline Credit Union, 4400 Calumet Avenue

Marinette

Coleman

8/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Coleman Schools District Office, Hwy 141

Crivitz

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, 115 US-141

Marinette

8/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2715 Taylor

8/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holy Family Parish Center, 2715 Taylor

8/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd.

8/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd.

8/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Marinette Faith Lutheran Church, Faith Lutheran, 4009 Irving St.

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd.

9/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pine Tree Mall, 2800 Roosevelt Rd.

Niagara

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Niagara High School, 700 Jefferson Ave

Peshtigo

8/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 350 N Stephenson Ave

Oconto

Lena

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lena WI High School, 304 E Main Street

Oconto Falls

8/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 165 N Farm Rd

Townsend

8/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Townsend Town Hall, Hwy 32

Shawano

Bonduel

8/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 240 E Green Bay St

Shawano

8/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints Shawano, 910 E Zingler Ave

Waupaca

New London

8/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 840 E North Water St

Waupaca

8/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Community Church, N2541 County Road K

Waushara

Wautoma

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 335 W Prairie St

Winnebago

Oshkosh

8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Algoma United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd

8/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oshkosh Community YMCA, 3303 W 20th Avenue

8/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2580 W 9th Ave

9/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA Downtown, 324 Washington ave

