It’s a big weekend for Red Sox fans, with Chris Sale getting set to make his return from the injured list after missing time going all the way back to this point on the calendar in 2019. The southpaw has been working his way back from Tommy John for two years, and it will all culminate in his return on Saturday. Given how important he is for this Red Sox team, especially the way they are playing now, I wanted to know if even after all this time off the staff still expected him to lead this rotation down the stretch, or just merely be a big part of it. I asked whether or not Sale will be Boston’s best starter the rest of the way.