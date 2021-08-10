Estate Planning Made Easy - Virtual

What happens to your estate if you’re married, have a minor child, and you die without a will?. Under New Hampshire law, persons who die without a will are subject to the intestacy statute. Under the intestacy statute, if a person dies married with children living, the spouse will receive the first $250,000 of the estate plus one half of the balance. The remaining half of the balance goes to your minor child. If the amount passing to a minor child is less than $10,000, the court will require opening a Uniform Transfers to Minors Act account with a custodian to hold the funds. If the inheritance is greater than $10,000, then the court will appoint a Guardian over the estate of the minor.