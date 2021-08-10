Estate Planning Made Easy - Virtual

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWills, powers of attorney, and living wills - Get a tough job finished! In a single, easy session, you'll complete a will, financial power of attorney, and combined medical directive (including a living will, medical power of attorney, and organ donation), all with the help of Colorado-licensed attorney Mike Anderson. Includes all materials, witnessing, notarizing, individual review, and plenty of time for discussion and questions. The fee is per person. Register one week before the program.

