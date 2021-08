Aston Villa and Southampton announced on Wednesday that the two Premier League clubs have agreed a transfer fee, reportedly $41 million, for striker Danny Ings. Ings, 29, has just one year remaining on his current contract at Southampton and negotiations toward a new deal were previously fruitless, leading much of the outside world to believe that a summer departure would bring to an end Ings’ time at St. Mary’s Stadium. That does, indeed, appear to be the case.