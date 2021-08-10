Public Art Committee

The east waterfront promenade in front of Stone Harbor Pub and Restaurant has a new landmark. The aluminum sculpture, Crosswind Approach, was installed by the City of Sturgeon Bay’s Local Arts Board. Created in 2015 by Door/Brown County artist Steven Haas, the sculpture on loan from the city, represents the artist’s vision of a bird landing in a crosswind, facing the bay as she lands. Haas said sometimes a piece tells him what it is going to be as it’s created so this work is also known as Pelican, the bird many people see when they view her for the first time. The piece remains for sale while it is on display by the City. Haas’s mobiles are featured at Margaret Lockwood Gallery in Sturgeon Bay, and his sculptures are featured at Edgewood Orchard Gallery in Fish Creek.