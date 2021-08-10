﻿Jodie Comer reveals how Killing Eve prepared her for Free Guy's dual role

It’s hard to think of three people who are busier right now. Rising British star Jodie Comer is everywhere – shooting the final series of Killing Eve, appearing opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, even giving a small but pivotal performance in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Then there’s Stephen Graham, fresh off the back of acclaimed drama Time, a recurring role in Save Me, soon to be seen in the Venom sequel, and currently shooting the movie musical adaptation of Matilda. And then you’ve got Jack Thorne, who writes like he’s running out of time – having penned the final series of His Dark Materials, the recent film adaptation of The Secret Garden, as well as Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes, of which he’s currently writing the sequel. Phew. Somehow, though, the three have squeezed in Channel 4’s upcoming one-off 2-hour drama Help, with Comer and Graham starring, and Thorne on writing duties. How’s that for a trio of talent? Here’s an exclusive first look image.