Wood allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings in a no-decision Thursday against Arizona. He had five strikeouts. Six of the seven hits allowed by Wood were singles, but the Diamondbacks were still able to put 11 runners on base during the left-hander's four innings of work. Wood has scuffled over his last two starts, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) over 11.1 innings in a pair of no-decisions. For the season, Wood is 9-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 102.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at home against the same Diamondbacks squad next week.