Chinese Court Upholds Death Penalty For Canadian Charged With Drug Trafficking

 5 days ago
A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen who was accused of trafficking more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Australia. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was born in 1982, was one of several Canadians facing criminal charges in China amid tense relations between Beijing and Ottawa. Originally sentenced to prison in 2018, he was retried and handed a death penalty a month after Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive escalated tensions between the governments.

www.vice.com

Related
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Public Safetydallassun.com

China condemns Canadian to death in drug case

A Chinese court, on Tuesday, upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying. Robert Schellenberg was arrested in 2014 and jailed for 15 years in late 2018. Speaking to reporters by...
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Canada has big decisions to make on China

Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst, author of the book Digital Pandemic and co-host of the podcast "Global Impact." He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — In what Canadian officials have...
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

China upholds death sentence for Canadian convicted amid tensions

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen convicted of drug trafficking amid a political row between the two countries. The Liaoning High People's Court announced in a statement Tuesday that it has rejected the appeal of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was arrested in 2014, accused of smuggling hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine into the country.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Police chief in Chinese industrial center suspected of graft

BEIJING (AP) — The police chief of the northeastern Chinese industrial center of Shenyang has been placed under investigation, according to the ruling Communist Party, as president and party leader Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign continues to bring down high-level targets. The party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline...
WorldBeaumont Enterprise

Canadian faces spy ruling as Huawei decision looms

BEIJING (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

US case against Huawei CFO 'flawed,' her lawyers say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies attacked the case against her as "fatally flawed" and full of "shifting theories" during an extradition hearing Friday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder and the company's chief financial officer, at Vancouver's...
ChinaFlorida Star

China Sentences Canadian Businessman To 11 Years In Prison For Spying

BEIJING — Michael Spavor, a Canadian businessman, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on espionage charges. Detained by China in 2018, he was convicted by a Chinese court in Liaoning Province of China. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Aug. 11, condemned China’s conviction and sentencing of its citizen Michael Spavor. “China’s conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor are absolutely unacceptable […]
Foreign PolicyCBS News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls China's detention of Canadian citizens "unacceptable and unjust"

Canada and its allies are denouncing China for detaining two Canadian citizens in what critics are calling "hostage diplomacy" in retaliation for Canada arresting a Huawei executive. On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for alleged spying. CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish, founder of Strategy Risks, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Canadian PM Trudeau expected to call snap election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to announce Sunday a snap election for Sept. 20, Reuters reports, less than two years after the last national vote. Why it matters: Trudeau currently leads a minority government and can only pass legislation with support from opposition parties. But his position has strengthened during the pandemic, and CBC's polling average shows his Liberal Party with a cushion of 6.6% over the opposition Conservatives.

