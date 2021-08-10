Chinese Court Upholds Death Penalty For Canadian Charged With Drug Trafficking

A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen who was accused of trafficking more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Australia. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was born in 1982, was one of several Canadians facing criminal charges in China amid tense relations between Beijing and Ottawa. Originally sentenced to prison in 2018, he was retried and handed a death penalty a month after Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive escalated tensions between the governments.