Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clairton, PA

Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Police In Clairton Identified, Facing Numerous Charges

By Briana Smith
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxj6C_0bN0ox3100

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — The suspect accused of firing a gun at police and sparking a SWAT situation in Clairton on Monday has been identified.

According to Allegheny County Police, 28-year-old Michael Spence was taken into custody on Monday evening in West Mifflin.

Clairton Police say they’ve had run-ins with Spence before, and yesterday’s incident started out as a medical issue that quickly turned violent.

Police and paramedics received an overdose call on Monday, arriving at a home along Wylie Avenue in Clairton around 2:45 in the afternoon.

That’s where they found Michael Spence, who they treated with Narcan.

Spence then became combative and asked everyone to leave — and that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“The gentleman came out of his overdose and things rapidly happened and the officers were ambushed,” said Clairton Police Chief Robert Hoffman.

Related stories:

Spence went to the door and shot several times at the officers and his girlfriend, but no one was hurt.

(Photo: KDKA)

That’s when Allegheny County SWAT officers arrived to assist and demanded Spence to come outside.

In the meantime, Spence had escaped and was at a Burlington in West Mifflin, where he threatened to shoot up the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yS4HU_0bN0ox3100

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

West Mifflin Police took Spence into custody around 6:00 p.m.

Spence is now facing several charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Clairton, PA
Crime & Safety
West Mifflin, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Clairton, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Spence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Swat#Kdka#Allegheny County Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Police Investigating Attempted Burglary On Semple Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh police are investigating an attempted burglary at an off-campus residence. Pitt police issued a crime alert on Sunday after the reported attempted burglary in the 400 block of Semple Street at approximately 1:10 a.m. The alert said the victim told law enforcement that an unknown man unsuccessfully tried to open a door. Police say the man then opened a window, and the victim yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot. Police say the man was wearing dark-colored clothing. Call the Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 with any information.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Lancaster Man Charged With Homicide After Police Discover Human Head In Freezer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LANCASTER (KDKA) — A 32-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested and is facing homicide charges after police discovered a human head that was being stored in a home freezer. According to Lancaster Police, officers were called out last week to check on an emotional person at a home. The witness who called police told officers they observed what she believed was the human head of one of her family members, being stored in the freezer inside the home. Officers entered the home and spoke with 32-year-old Donald Meshey, Jr., who showed police what appeared to be a human head. (Courtesy: Lancaster Bureau of Police) Meshey was interviewed by detectives. During the interview, he told police that “he found what he described as a cadaver doll in his father’s bedroom.” He told police that that he stabbed what he described as a cadaver doll for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body. Meshey was arrested and is being charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are investigating an early morning shooting in Hopewell Township. A Hopewell Township officer told KDKA a 33-year-old man was shot just after 1:30 this morning on Broadhead Road. Medics and officers treated him at the scene and transported him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. Beaver County detectives are also helping with the investigation. There is no word currently on any arrests.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police, SWAT Arrest Wanted Man In East Allegheny

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wanted man has been arrested after a SWAT incident in East Allegheny overnight. Police and SWAT were called for a reported domestic incident. While the woman inside was able to escape the home, the man barricaded himself in and would not come outside. Police say the man had access to weapons in the home. The man had a warrant out for his arrest and violated a protection from abuse (PFA) order. The man surrendered himself to police without incident after an hour.
Braddock, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Police Investigating Braddock Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRADDOCK (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a shooting that took place in Braddock on Friday night. According to Allegheny County Police, 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired along Talbot Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after this time, a 21-year-old man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition is unknown at this time. Police say they are continuing to investigate. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Credit Union Branch Manager Facing Charges After Allegedly Embezzling $340,000, Starting Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal grand jury indicted 63-year-old Patty Lynn Mavrakis of Belle Vernon in a five-year-old case this past week. She is accused of stealing $340,000 — and then setting a fire to throw off investigators. She worked at the Valley 1st Community Federal Credit Union. Prosecutors accuse her of starting the fire and then claiming the flames destroyed the missing money.
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

$10,000 Reward Offered For Information On 2020 Shooting Death Of 19 Year Old In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting death of a 19-year-old young man from Beaver County. State police say on Nov. 25, 2020, Curtis Flowers III was shot and killed in the area of Wykes and Davis streets in Aliquippa. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that helps solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400. Click here for more.
Arnold, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

15-Year-Old Charged In Quadruple Arnold Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that sent four people to the hospital in Arnold Sunday. Ikquan Hassain Amid Lynn is being charged as an adult in the shooting. Court paperwork shows he’s facing a slew of charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and firearms charges. According to police, a large crowd was arguing near Kenneth Avenue. Police say he opened fire, shooting three men and a 17-year-old boy. At least one of them had to be treated in the ICU. Multiple vehicles and a home were also struck with gunfire.
Indiana County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Arrested, Facing Charges After Traffic Stop Leads To Discover Of Multiple Bricks Of Heroin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Indiana County woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led police to discover three bricks of heroin inside the vehicle she was driving. According to the Kiski Township Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the Apollo-Ridge School complex around midnight. During that traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Teanna Watkins, of Indiana, Pa. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police) While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered three bricks, or 150 bags of heroin inside the vehicle. Watkins was taken into custody and taken to the Kiski Township Police Department. Police then discovered additional heroin and drug paraphernalia hidden inside Watkin’s clothing. Watkins is being held in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Man Shot In The Back In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 800 block of N. Homewood Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man shot. Officers then found a man shot in the back on Race Street near Sterrett Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Turtle Creek, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

17-Year-Old Boy Injured In Turtle Creek Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek. The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Maple Avenue on Saturday at 1:55 p.m. First responders found a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen and arm. No word on any possible suspects or the condition of the victim.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 13 Years For Smuggling Cocaine In Peppers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling cocaine inside boxes of peppers. The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Humberto Baez of Lancaster County was sentenced Thursday for conspiring to import and distribute cocaine, and for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine. Baez was previously convicted by a jury in February 2019. Baez, according to the DEA, conspired with others to import cocaine into the United States between August 2016 and March 2018. The DEA says Baez and his co-conspirators arranged for two “dry run” shipments containing only produce to appear legitimate. In a third shipment, 16 kilograms of cocaine were concealed in the flaps of cardboard boxes containing chili peppers. The shipment went to Florida in February 2018 and was driven by truck to Baez’s warehouse in Pennsylvania, the DEA said. Law enforcement seized the shipment one month later, the DEA said.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Attacking Mounted Unit, Police Car During Downtown Riots Sentenced To Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who allegedly wielded a traffic sign as he attacked Pittsburgh Police Mounted Patrol horses and a cop car during the riots downtown was sentenced to prison. Raekwon Blankenship was sentenced Thursday morning to 2 1/2 to 5 years in the state penitentiary for his role in the protests that turned violent following George Floyd’s death in May of 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County) According to the criminal complaint, Blankenship used a traffic sign to hit a horse with the Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit named Toby. He’s accused of throwing the sign “in a javelin-type style,” impaling a police car and cracking the front windshield as the officers inside escaped. (Photo: KDKA) The criminal complaint also says video shows him jumping on the hood of an unmarked police car that was later torched. In May he pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including aggravated assault on officers, criminal mischief, riot, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle and illegally taunting a police animal. He was also ordered to pay over $2,100 in restitution to cover the damage to the vehicles.
Duquesne, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Duquesne Police: Customer Who Reported Duquesne Light Scam Lied To Investigators

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Duquesne Police say a Duquesne Light customer could face charges after filing a false scam and worker impersonation report. They have turned the case over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for review. Police say they have now confirmed the identity of the worker with Duquesne Light. They say the first division in the company they talked to “was unaware that this person was legitimately working in our area.” After verifying the worker, investigators say they talked to the customer who filed the original report and he then “backed off his story.” They say he...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Careening Over Hillside And Into A Creek Following Vehicle Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist went over a hillside and into a creek after crashing with another vehicle, according to Allegheny County officials. Pittsburgh (Lincoln Place): Vehicle crash – Mifflin Rd at Mooney Rd; motorcyclist over a hillside and into a creek after colliding with a passenger car. Pittsburgh EMS and FD on scene beginning rope rescue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 14, 2021 The crash happened at the intersection of Mifflin Road at Mooney Road in Lincoln Place. The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition. Allegheny County’s official Twitter account says that Pittsburgh EMS and rescue crews were at the scene and used rope rescue to get to the motorcyclist. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt in the crash and “stayed on the scene,” according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. An investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit is ongoing. Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Firefighters Injured After Porch Collapses During Fire In Stowe Township, Arson Suspected

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating possible arson at a building in Stowe Township. Police say officials were notified of a possible arson set at a two-unit duplex on Island Avenue on Thursday. Law enforcement said one person was inside the building when the fire started. The person escaped and was not injured. Police say four firefighters were injured when the duplex’s front porch collapsed. They are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mckeesport, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport Police Searching For Pregnant 14-Year-Old Kristena Cerasi, Last Seen In July

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who is pregnant and hasn’t been seen since July. Police say Kristena Cerasi was last seen on July 23 around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Olive Street. They say she has connections to New York and Tioga County. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Body Of Missing 3-Year-Old Dwight Dinsmore Found In Allegheny River In Armstrong County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The body of a missing 3-year-old boy in Armstrong County has been found in the Allegheny River. Multiple Law enforcement agencies used boats to search along the Allegheny River in South Buffalo Township near the dam, close to the Leechburg area, on Friday and Saturday for Dwight Dinsmore. Police say the boy went missing from a camping area along the river in Bethel Township. (Photo: NewsChopper2) Due to weather, the search was paused on Friday evening. It resumed on Saturday, when the boy’s body was found. The coroner said Dinsmore was found approximately one mile south of Lock #6 in Bethel Township. His death is being ruled an accident.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Jail Seeing A Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail says it is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. It says 55 inmates have tested positive over the last week. And 30 of those cases involved new inmates. Many of the others are from an outbreak in a pod where the jail believes a staff member spread it. The warden says they’re testing every new inmate before entering and then again before being placed in housing. Vaccines are also being offered to staff and inmates, and masks are required for everyone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy