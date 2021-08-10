Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Police In Clairton Identified, Facing Numerous Charges

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — The suspect accused of firing a gun at police and sparking a SWAT situation in Clairton on Monday has been identified.

According to Allegheny County Police, 28-year-old Michael Spence was taken into custody on Monday evening in West Mifflin.

Clairton Police say they’ve had run-ins with Spence before, and yesterday’s incident started out as a medical issue that quickly turned violent.

Police and paramedics received an overdose call on Monday, arriving at a home along Wylie Avenue in Clairton around 2:45 in the afternoon.

That’s where they found Michael Spence, who they treated with Narcan.

Spence then became combative and asked everyone to leave — and that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“The gentleman came out of his overdose and things rapidly happened and the officers were ambushed,” said Clairton Police Chief Robert Hoffman.

Spence went to the door and shot several times at the officers and his girlfriend, but no one was hurt.

That’s when Allegheny County SWAT officers arrived to assist and demanded Spence to come outside.

In the meantime, Spence had escaped and was at a Burlington in West Mifflin, where he threatened to shoot up the store.

West Mifflin Police took Spence into custody around 6:00 p.m.

Spence is now facing several charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.