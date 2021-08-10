Prince Andrew Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault by Jeffrey Epstein Accuser
Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual assault when she was 17, as Associated Press reports. The suit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday, accuses the prince of sexually abusing Giuffre multiple times while she was a minor. Giuffre allegedly received “express or implied threats” by Epstein, Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and/or Andrew to perform sexual acts with the prince, according to the lawsuit. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0