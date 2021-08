LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There are calls for an NFL contract for a Dodgers ballgirl who took down a field runner after he managed to outrun half a dozen security guards all over the field at Dodger Stadium. Albert Pujols’ two-run homer to carry the Dodgers 8-2 over the Los Angeles Angels – the team that cut him earlier this season – has been overshadowed by a play by a Dodgers ballgirl bearing the number 93. Dodgers ball girl for player of the game — Tabitha 🫀📚🌷 (@notsoshabbytabi) August 8, 2021 MVP of this #Dodgers series is the Ball Girl — L (@_LuisGallardo34) August 5,...