Letter to the editor: End of Olympics impressive — but dangerous

I was born in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles is a wonderful city, but the people are not always very friendly. For example, I lived in my parents’ house for many years during my youth and never met our next-door neighbor! It wasn’t spite or hatred, it was simply common to keep to yourself. I have lived in Pima for the last 32 years. Things are a whole lot different in the Gila Valley. In the wake of the tremendous tragedy involving young Maci Reed, it was wonderful to see the entire Gila Valley community come together. People dropped what they were doing and came to the aid of a family in need. Volunteers searched and businesses gave what was needed free of charge. For a few days, it wasn’t about high schools competing in sporting events or who has the better town. All the normal “good natured” ribbing about which town is better was put aside to aid a family undergoing an unspeakable tragedy. I sincerely wish this aid to Maci’s family hadn’t been necessary. It is nice to know, however, we can all come together to help our neighbors when it is needed. This is a great place to live. I am proud to live in the Gila Valley.