Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: End of Olympics impressive — but dangerous

By BOB SCHWARTZ
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

What a spectacular ending to the Olympics, what with fireworks, music, dancers, flags waving — how impressive and how dangerous! It began with a few free-thinking non-conformists, who even as their national groups were gathering behind the scenes, ready to march in, took off their masks. As the celebration proceeded,...

Bakersfield, CA

SOUND OFF: Informing readers during a tragedy

I am glad the deputy involved in the Wasco family tragedy has been laid to eternal rest. May he RIP. That sincerely said, The Californian has given entirely too much print (text and numerable photographs) to him since the tragedy. I understand this is a local paper reporting local news. However, a far more balanced reporting of that tragedy would have been appreciated. If not more attention to the Wasco victim and surviving family and friends, then less attention to the deputy. A balance. BALANCE.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
Kern County, CA

As the school year approaches, parents crave return to normalcy but remain anxious

Distance learning during the last school year was hard on mother Trinidad Perez and her two girls, who will be entering preschool and kindergarten at Beardsley Elementary. After spending so much time at home with her mother, her older daughter developed separation anxiety, Perez said. She would have panic attacks whenever her mom left. Those panic attacks began to subside in spring when she started to spend more time at school when campus reopened. But her daughter hated the days she was learning on her laptop.
Kern County, CA

STEVE FLORES: Let’s all say goodbye to the 'Rona'

My adult daughter Nikki recently went for a check-up at her doctor’s office. She was experiencing a slight cough, headaches and fatigue. We had several medical procedures in the family in the next coming weeks and Nikki just wanted to make sure she and her sister Brenna were OK to nurse us back to health.
Bakersfield, CA

BC partnering with auto industry to bring training center to Bakersfield

Bakersfield College will partner with the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealer Association and other auto industry experts to bring a new auto facility to Bakersfield. The facility will be located at Pacheco Road and Corrine Street at the Bakersfield Auto Mall, and will provide a space for automotive technology training.
Books & Literature

“Drawing Life”

Back in the late nineties, David Hillel Gelernter, an associate professor of Computer Science at Yale, authored a book titled, Drawing Life; a title that immediately drew me in when I spotted it on the bookshelf at the local bookstore. Some of you may recall Gelernter, one morning in June 1993, was nearly killed by a mail bomb. The perpetrator […]
Los Angeles, CA

Letter to the Editor

I was born in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles is a wonderful city, but the people are not always very friendly. For example, I lived in my parents’ house for many years during my youth and never met our next-door neighbor! It wasn’t spite or hatred, it was simply common to keep to yourself. I have lived in Pima for the last 32 years. Things are a whole lot different in the Gila Valley. In the wake of the tremendous tragedy involving young Maci Reed, it was wonderful to see the entire Gila Valley community come together. People dropped what they were doing and came to the aid of a family in need. Volunteers searched and businesses gave what was needed free of charge. For a few days, it wasn’t about high schools competing in sporting events or who has the better town. All the normal “good natured” ribbing about which town is better was put aside to aid a family undergoing an unspeakable tragedy. I sincerely wish this aid to Maci’s family hadn’t been necessary. It is nice to know, however, we can all come together to help our neighbors when it is needed. This is a great place to live. I am proud to live in the Gila Valley.
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

Letter to the Editor

Regarding the continuation of the outdoor eating parklets in Montrose [“Outdoor Dining Parklets to Stay a Little Longer in Montrose,” July 29), I can understand why the restaurants are happy with them. However, as has been pointed out, one of the problems they have created are the removal of parking spaces. Montrose seems to have enough parking, though the lots are behind the shops and restaurants requiring a bit of a walk. All that would be fine, except for the conditions of these lots, particularly to the south of Honolulu. The main lot behind the 2200 and 2300 blocks is smelly, trashy and altogether unpleasant. It is not the sort of “welcome” shoppers and visitors should have to face.
Stephenville, TX

Letter to the editor

(Editor’s note: DHS graduate and Stephenville native wanted to share some of his songwriting with his hometown so he submitted the following for print.) I started writing lyrics eight years ago. After about four months, I started sending lyrics to my family. It wasn’t long before I was sending lyrics to America, Canada, Mexico, Israel and Europe. I send everything for free.

