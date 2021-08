Germany is reducing embassy staff in Afghanistan and wants to dispatch local and embassy staff as quickly as possible. “We will reduce the staff of the German Embassy in Kabul to the absolute minimum operationally necessary over the next few days,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. He again calls on all Germans to leave Afghanistan now. Local staff who did not yet have a visa would receive one in Germany in the future. “It will speed up the start.” Charter flights scheduled for this month would be advanced. “With these charter flights, we will be able to transport embassy staff as well as local staff from Afghanistan faster,” Maas said.