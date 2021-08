Hess (2-1) was tagged with the relief loss Saturday against the Yankees after allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning while striking out two. Hess closed things out in the fourth but was unable to slam the door in the fifth inning, as he was lifted right after intentionally walking Tyler Wade to load the bases with two outs. The 28-year-old right-hander hasn't looked at his best since getting traded to the Marlins in early July, posting a 5.27 ERA with a 13:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings (nine outings).