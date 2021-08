As the highly contagious Delta variant ravages New York, vaccination rates are plateauing. An effort by the city to put pressure on New Yorkers to get vaccinated is underway, from monetary incentives to the mandate announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio on August 3, declaring that you can either get vaccinated or miss out on every way the city is coming back to life. Latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control reveal that 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated; the problem is that of the unvaccinated, the group willing to be swayed or waiting for full FDA approval are outnumbered by those vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine. Our Town spoke to four New Yorkers who are opting out of the vaccine; some did not want their names used to protect their family’s privacy.