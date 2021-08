Chris Sale dominates Baltimore in his Red Sox return. I’m honestly at a loss for words but I’m going to give this my best shot. What we just saw from Chris Sale in not just his Red Sox return but his return to Major League Baseball was electric. From the second he walked to the bullpen to begin his warmup regimen to the first pitch he threw this afternoon, there was a static surrounding Fenway Park and all of Red Sox Nation the world over. For the first time in over two years, The Boogeyman was going to take the mound.