‘Fantasian’ Part 2 Gets New Trailers Showcasing the Story and Features Ahead of Its Release This Friday

Fantasian part 2 will begin rolling out on August 13th worldwide. Mistwalker says it will vary depending on your timezone as usual. If you haven’t gotten the first part yet, it is currently available here on Apple Arcade. Part 2 will arrive as an update. The soundtrack is on Spotify here and iTunes here following its Apple Music release. This is the complete 58 track soundtrack which Nobuo Uematsu said might be his last full soundtrack. Check out my interview with Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi here and localization specialist Jessica Chavez here on Fantasian and more. Head over to our Fantasian forum thread for more discussion. For all other Apple Arcade related things, check out our dedicated Apple Arcade forum for discussion on the service and every game included here. Have you played Fantasian‘s first part yet?