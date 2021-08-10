Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 01:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 8 to 14 percent.

alerts.weather.gov

