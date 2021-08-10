Cancel
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 on Thursday. * WHERE...Northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey. * WHEN...From noon on Wednesday until 8:00 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related health issues, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of excessively hot and humid conditions will likely continue into Friday, so the warning may need to be extended. Overnight low temperatures in the 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.

alerts.weather.gov

Lake County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 107. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Benton County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Campbell and southeastern Bedford Counties through 815 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huddleston, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moneta Huddleston Leesville and Smith Mountain Lake State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chesterfield The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Chesterfield County in central Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Chesterfield Court House, Bensley, Bellwood, Pocahontas State Park, Midlothian and Drewrys Bluff. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Las Animas County through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trinchera, or 25 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Trinchera around 605 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Branson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Adams County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Floyd, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Bedford; Floyd; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, west central Bedford and northwestern Franklin Counties, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke through 830 PM EDT At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Boones Mill Copper Hill Stewartsville and Bent Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Esmeralda County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 100 in Goldfield and 100 to 105 in Caliente, Hiko, and Beatty. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Fayette County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kanawha, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kanawha and northwestern Fayette Counties through 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Powellton, or 11 miles northwest of Fayetteville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Powellton, Handley, Dawes, Pond Gap and Sharon. This includes West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 68 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clay County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Northwest Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nicholas and southeastern Clay Counties through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Summersville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summersville, Widen, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Bickmore and Drennan. This includes Route 19 between mile markers 37 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lewis County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis, Northwest Randolph, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Upshur Counties through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Cave, or 13 miles south of Buckhannon, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckhannon, Rock Cave, Alexander, Kanawha Head, Eden, Tallmansville, Overhill, Alton and French Creek. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 15 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * CHANGES...Extended Heat Advisory into Monday. * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 100 to 107 degrees for valley locations. Overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Surprise Valley California, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat health impacts for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Floyd County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Smith Mountain Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Roanoke, northeastern Floyd, southwestern Bedford and northern Franklin Counties through 800 PM EDT At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Copper Hill. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boones Mill Copper Hill Moneta Bent Mountain Burnt Chimney Check and Northwest Smith Mountain Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Esmeralda County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 100 in Goldfield and 100 to 105 in Caliente, Hiko, and Beatty. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Adams County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rice, southwestern Ellsworth and east central Barton Counties through 715 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bushton, or 6 miles east of Claflin, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chase, Bushton, Lorraine and Silica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to around 105 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal..
Jackson County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Jackson; Transylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Transylvania, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 830 PM EDT At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles southeast of Gorges State Park, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Rocky Bottom and Sapphire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Southeastern Elko County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s; low 70s in southeastern Elko county. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County, Southeastern Elko County and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal..
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Inland Calhoun; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun and east central Victoria Counties through 700 PM CDT At 627 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Placedo, or 7 miles northwest of Port Lavaca, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Port Lavaca. This includes US Highway 87 between mile markers 826 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

