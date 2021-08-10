Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values to around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of excessively hot and humid conditions is expected Wednesday and Thursday and may continue through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s will not provide much relief from the heat. The hottest period is expected Thursday and Thursday night.

alerts.weather.gov

