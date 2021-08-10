Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 02:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL...SOUTHEASTERN SMITH AND NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE COUNTIES At 233 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Portis to near Cawker City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Cawker City and Glen Elder around 250 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH