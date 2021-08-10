Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 on Thursday. * WHERE...Northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey. * WHEN...From noon on Wednesday until 8:00 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related health issues, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of excessively hot and humid conditions will likely continue into Friday, so the warning may need to be extended. Overnight low temperatures in the 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.