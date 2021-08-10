Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 276. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Park. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.