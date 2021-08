Miles McBride's energy, three-point shooting, and defensive intensity were on full display for the Knicks in Wednesday night's 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League action. Taken by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick in this year's draft, the West Virginia product was all over the defensive end of the floor. "My defensive energy, that's the way I feel like I get my offense going is by starting with defense," McBride said after the game.