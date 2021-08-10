Cancel
NBA

Anthony joins his friend LeBron with title the only goal

 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony realized the time was finally right to join forces with his friend LeBron James. Whether James and the veteran-led Los Angeles Lakers can help Anthony win his first NBA championship remains to be seen. Anthony and James have known each other since high school and were part of the star-studded 2003 draft class. James has four titles with three teams, while Anthony's teams are 3-13 in postseason series. With James, Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis headlining the Lakers, anything less than a championship would disappoint. Anthony should help LA with his 3-point shooting, likely in a reserve role.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
NBAgoodhousekeeping.com

Is LeBron James's Real Wife in 'Space Jam' 2? Here's the Fascinating Real Story

In the original 1996 Space Jam, NBA legend Michael Jordan plays himself. Continuing this tradition, in Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James also plays himself. In both films, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes all play themselves (naturally). Knowing all of that, it makes sense that so many want to know if LeBron's real wife and kids make an appearance in the new film as well.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ comeback bid amid Lakers free agency rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in full support of Isaiah Thomas, who is attempting an NBA comeback after being in and out of the league for the past four years. Thomas has struggled to find a consistent home since being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, he has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans—albeit sparingly.
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Posts Workout Photos Alongside Russell Westbrook With Sarcastic Caption: "Work With The Brodie. I Agree I Don't Think This Will Work."

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big three as a result of adding Russell Westbrook to their pre-existing duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Despite the fact that Westbrook is a massive talent upgrade for the team, a lot of people have questioned how Westbrook would pair with LeBron James and the team overall. After all, both stars are fairly ball-dominant players, and there have been claims that Russell Westbrook's inability to shoot well from beyond the arc at the PG position would cramp the spacing for James.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Shows Off Stealthy Nike LeBron 19 Colorway

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the world and when all is said and done, he will be right behind Michael Jordan on the all-time list. Having said that, LeBron has also carved out quite a legacy for himself when it comes to the world of signature sneakers. Since 2003, LeBron has been putting out new models with Nike, and every single year, fans can expect new offerings.
NBArnbcincy.com

Melo To LA: Carmelo Anthony Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers To Team Up With His Buddy LeBron James

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It only took 18 years, but good friends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are finally teaming up. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been joined at the hip since entering the NBA together as part of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft class but have never been on the same team if you don’t count Olympic competition. That was until Tuesday (Aug.3) when Carmelo Anthony announced he is heading to Los Angeles Lakers in a one-year free-agent deal joining his fellow banana boat crew member LeBron James his manager revealed to ESPN via a Woj bomb.

