Hasbro told investors that it would be increasing the prices of its products in response to the rising cost of freight, which could mean an increase in the prices of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering products. Last week, Hasbro held its quarterly investor calls, providing an update on its earnings and plans for the rest of the year. During the call, Hasbro CFO Deb Thomas noted that it would implement price increases that would play out over the rest of the year. “We are implementing price increases during the third quarter, that should be fully realized by the fourth quarter,” Thomas said. “We expect this to offset the rising costs in freight and commodities we continue to see across the business.”