LA deputies shot in ambush sue 'ghost gun' kit maker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded in an ambush shooting last year have sued the Nevada company that made the parts for a “ghost gun” used in the attack. Monday's lawsuit alleges that Polymer80 Inc. negligently and unlawfully sold an "untraceable home-assembled gun kit” that resulted in the September attack. Ghost guns are handmade weapons that lack serial numbers. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of deputies Claudia Apolinar and Emmanuel Perez-Perez. The two were badly wounded when a gunman fired into their patrol car in Compton last September. Deonte Murray has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.