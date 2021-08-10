Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA deputies shot in ambush sue 'ghost gun' kit maker

By ROBERT JABLON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded in an ambush shooting last year have sued the Nevada company that made the parts for a “ghost gun” used in the attack. Monday's lawsuit alleges that Polymer80 Inc. negligently and unlawfully sold an "untraceable home-assembled gun kit” that resulted in the September attack. Ghost guns are handmade weapons that lack serial numbers. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of deputies Claudia Apolinar and Emmanuel Perez-Perez. The two were badly wounded when a gunman fired into their patrol car in Compton last September. Deonte Murray has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Shooting#Ambush#Ap#Polymer80 Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018 it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy