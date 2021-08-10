Cancel
Military

South Korea in uphill battle to recover Korean War remains

By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
 6 days ago

ANYANG, South Korea (AP) — The Korean War ended 68 years ago, but South Korea is still trying to recover its soldiers' remains. Modeled after a similar U.S. mission, South Korea launched government-led efforts in 2000 to find and identify its missing troops. But so far, it has identified only 166 of the country's soldiers from among the thousands of remains found on former battlefields. Obstacles include soldiers' lack of identification, as well as the relatively small amount of DNA samples available from blood relatives. Finding the remains is an urgent, emotional task, as most of the bereaved relatives are either elderly or have already passed away.

