Andrew County accident injures Union Star man near St. Joseph Monday
ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — A Union Star man was injured in an Andrew County accident Monday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William R. Swartz, 70, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu southbound on U.S. Route 169, about one mile north of St. Joseph, at 10:20 p.m. Monday, August 9. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a concrete post before coming to rest on its wheels, partially in the roadway. Swartz was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 0