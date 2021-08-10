Cancel
Missouri State

Andrew County accident injures Union Star man near St. Joseph Monday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — A Union Star man was injured in an Andrew County accident Monday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William R. Swartz, 70, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu southbound on U.S. Route 169, about one mile north of St. Joseph, at 10:20 p.m. Monday, August 9. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a concrete post before coming to rest on its wheels, partially in the roadway. Swartz was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

