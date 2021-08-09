Ageless Crosby Keeps Setting the Bar

When you play a long time, you hit milestones. When you play with good teams, you also hit milestones. Such is the case for longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby. Crosby will enter his 15th season in the NFL ranked 20th all-time in scoring with 1,682 points. If he hits that 120-point average this season, he’d reach 1,800 career points. Only 12 players in NFL history have hit that milestone. If he plays three more seasons, Crosby would zoom past 2,000 career points. Only seven players have scored that many. With two active players ahead of him on the scoring list, Crosby might rank 10th in NFL history in points by the end of the 2023 season.